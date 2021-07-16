Wealth Alliance Has $5.29 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,306 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 20,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,665. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

