Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Barclays boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. 85,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

