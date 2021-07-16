Wealth Alliance Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

