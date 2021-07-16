Wealth Alliance Purchases 4,964 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 179,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,210. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

