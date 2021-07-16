Wealth Alliance Purchases 954 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 334,174 shares of company stock worth $80,616,960. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.40. The company had a trading volume of 121,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,916. The stock has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

