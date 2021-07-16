Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,119,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

