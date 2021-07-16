Wealth Alliance Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.