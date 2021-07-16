Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

