Wealth Alliance Sells 1,119 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.65. 20,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,194. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.