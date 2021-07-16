Wealth Alliance Sells 13,065 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 753,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 347,113 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 240,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 292,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period.

IAU stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.56. 244,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

