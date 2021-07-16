Wealth Alliance Sells 2,677 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829,788. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.