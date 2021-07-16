Wealth Alliance Sells 932 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Shares of HON traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.47. 33,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

