Wedbush Comments on Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 182.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $892,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 884,767 shares worth $97,997,060. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

