Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BlackRock (BLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $773.00 to $803.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $950.00 to $975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $944.00 to $1,017.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $890.00 to $984.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $922.00 to $1,005.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/6/2021 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

BLK opened at $880.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $872.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

