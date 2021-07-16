Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Commerzbank (CBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) recently:

7/14/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/14/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/6/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/9/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.60 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €5.61 ($6.59). The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.78. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.27.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

