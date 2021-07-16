Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victrex (VTXPF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS: VTXPF) recently:

7/15/2021 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

7/15/2021 – Victrex had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Victrex was given a new $36.32 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/29/2021 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex plc has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $36.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

