Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Welbilt worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $1,950,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 213.36 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

