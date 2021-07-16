Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE: WDO):

7/16/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.00.

7/16/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

7/14/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

5/20/2021 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.16. 658,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,195. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.47.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.