West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of West Bancorporation worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,098.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

