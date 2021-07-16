Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

WAL opened at $97.57 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

