Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $96.22

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.22, but opened at $99.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 1,477 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

