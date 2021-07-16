Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 232,890 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 773,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 324,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,573,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 258,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,979. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

