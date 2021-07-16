Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.12. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 691,588 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on WEF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.90 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.78.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.2752174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.