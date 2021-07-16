Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

WLKP stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $953.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

