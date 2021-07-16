Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

