Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,279 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 16,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

