Westover Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.35. 51,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

