Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.85. 176,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,474. The company has a market cap of $330.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

