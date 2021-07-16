Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.24. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 635,973 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 533.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 710.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 65.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,431 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.