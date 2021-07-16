Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 775,564 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 278,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $34.63 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

