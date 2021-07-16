Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Downgraded by HSBC

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of WARFY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Wharf has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

