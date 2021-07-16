Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $628.61

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.59 million and $79,167.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $628.61 or 0.01962867 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00145960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,996.82 or 0.99912373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

