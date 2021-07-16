Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Up 105.4% in June

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $48.64 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

