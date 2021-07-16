Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 1.1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 244.20 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20). 545,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,809,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.80 ($3.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £636.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09). Also, insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Wickes Group Company Profile (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.