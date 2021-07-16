WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.17

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

WOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $1,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

