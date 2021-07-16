Wilder World (WILD) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $775,477.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.30 or 0.00827981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

