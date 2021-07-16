Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 102.6% in June

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

