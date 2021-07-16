William Blair Comments on Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

In other news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp acquired 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,030,000.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

