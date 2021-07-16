William R. Kruse Purchases 700,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,909.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ring Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. Analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.