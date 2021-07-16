Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $157.94 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

