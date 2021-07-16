Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Winmark has increased its dividend by 86.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. Winmark has a twelve month low of $150.03 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.