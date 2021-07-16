Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post sales of $423.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.90 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $425.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

