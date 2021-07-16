Wintrust Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

