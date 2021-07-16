Wirex Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.95 Million (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $9.95 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00108853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00148602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,336.43 or 1.00612732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,400,500,000 coins. The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Wirex Token Coin Trading

