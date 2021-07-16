Wolfe Research Upgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to “Outperform”

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.