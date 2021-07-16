Wolves of Wall Street Achieves Market Cap of $933,889.32 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $933,889.32 and $19,306.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $147.02 or 0.00469384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,352 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

