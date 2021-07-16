Wootrade (WOO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32.23 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $212.14 million and $32.23 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00811551 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,484,850 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

