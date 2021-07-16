WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Update

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPTIF. Raymond James boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WPTIF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

