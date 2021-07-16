Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $82.90 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $49.44 or 0.00157248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $82.90 million and $11.63 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00797927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

