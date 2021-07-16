WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,218.0 days.
Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88.
About WuXi AppTec
