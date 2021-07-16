WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,218.0 days.

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

